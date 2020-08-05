Join our Telegram Channel
Artcaffe in trouble for attempting to pay artists with free coffee

By Hilary Kimuyu August 5th, 2020 2 min read

Artcaffe, a Kenyan restaurant chain, has incurred the wrath of Kenyans on social media after they invited entries to an art competition in which the winners will only be paid with free coffee and exposure of their artistic work on take-away coffee cups.

In an announcement of the contest dubbed #ARTofthecity competition, which was posted on their social media platforms on Tuesday, the restaurant said the contest is meant to enable Kenyan creatives to showcase their artwork.

The restaurant further announced that three winners will walk away with prizes, which clearly did not sit well with a number of people.

“Get creative and help us jazz up our take-away coffee cups! All three winners’ unique artworks will be the printed design on our Holiday Season take-away cups!,” the announcement read.

Artcaffe's tweet inviting entries to an art competition in which the winners will only be paid with free coffee. PHOTO | COURTESY
According to Arcaffe, first prize winner will get an exhibition space in one of their restaurants for two months or an internship with the Artcaffe Design Team for two months and free coffee for a year.

The second prize is free coffee for six months while the third prize will be also be free coffee for three months.

However, soon after the announcement was made, the restaurant found itself on the receiving end from Kenyans on social media who questioned the logic of rewarding art with free coffee.

Inspite of their effort to explain themselves and even offer their apologies, Kenyans on Twitter were having none of it:

