Arrow Bwoy thrills his fans with live stream show to raise funds for charity

Multi-talented dancehall sensation Arrow Bwoy showcased a live-stream through his YouTube channel on Saturday evening to his fans who were all anxiously waiting for the show as more than 200 viewers logged in an hour before it kicked off.

Backed by a full live band and two very beautiful female background singers, who caught the attention of the fans, Arrow Bwoy performed with songs like Coca Cola Shape, Angelina, Koona, Lika, Ngeta and Jango Love.

Arrow Bwoy also brought on stage Iyanii, an artist signed to his label, who sang his debut track Lover.

The live stream was done not only to entertain his fans but also to raise funds for the Christ Chapel Children Home.

Arrow Bwoy thanked the sponsors who made the show possible and for the more than 500 fans who joined him live for the one-hour show.

The performance was well received by his fans who logged in onto the virtual club session from Nairobi, Kisumu, Machakos and even as far as Washington DC.

Some of the fans who turned up for the show were Embakasi MP Babu Owino, rapper Femi One, June Gachuhi, Mc Philipo and Teardrops the Poet.

Here are a few comments from some of the fans who tuned in:

“Arrow Bwoy is a great performer, satisfaction guaranteed,” @Mseto East Africa commented.

“Watching live from the hospital,” @PatrickGacheru wrote.

“Arrow boy big up sana tunakusupport ile mbayaaa”, @BradNgatia commented.

“Mafans wa arrow boy wapi kaleleeeeeeeee”@Joel Juma quipped.

“Compare this to those wasafi makers…Kenyans appreciate your own!!” said @Sonic krj.

“Bendi inapeleka hizi jams outta this world… I love every bit,” commented @Mkareh Turkan.