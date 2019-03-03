How second edition of Anto Neosoul’s ‘Anto Live’ went down – PHOTOS

Anto Neo-Soul belts out his tunes during the 'Anto Live 2.0' held at The Alchemist in Nairobi on March 2, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

After a successful first edition, ‘Anto Live’ was back again on Saturday at The Alchemist Bar and this time soulful singer, Anto Neosoul, partnered with Hennessy under the theme “Never Stop. Never Settle”.

Backed by his band, Anto Neosoul once again took his fans on a journey of smooth soul, reggae and African music from 6pm till late in the night.

The event provided a platform for artistes, designers, filmmakers and creatives alike to curate experiences that allow them to be seen, felt and heard without creative inhibition.

The Soul-Reggae sensation also launched the music video for the hit song Closer which was produced by Nahreel from Tanzania and the video directed by Mombasa based video director Mac Choka.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

“I curate these experiences as a constant reminder that art evolves, that I evolve but the standard or presenting this art should only get better. I thank Hennessy for walking with me in this journey as we curate artistic experiences together. This is only the beginning. I am not about to settle,” said Anto at the event.

Speaking about the partnership, Eastern Africa Market Manager Moet Hennessy Mr Alexandre Helaine said, “Hennessy believes in the art of blending; combining music and cognac is in the DNA of Hennessy, we are proud to be part of this concert today.”

The event had special performances by reggae vocal powerhouse Lucy Lugano, Afro-pop sensation Yviona Reign and a special appearance by four-time Grammy winner Owour Arunga who joined Anto Neosoul on stage.