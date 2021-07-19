Join our Telegram Channel
Anti-sex Games installed at the Tokyo Olympics village

By Nairobi News Reporter July 19th, 2021 1 min read

The 11,000 athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics have been offered ‘anti-sex’ beds in a bid to discourage them from engaging in sex in a bid to tame the possible spread of Covid-19.

Kenya’s initial contingent, consisting national women’s volleyball team, dubbed Malkia Strikers, was the first of the 100 athletes from the country to settle in at the Olympic Village in Japan’s capital on Sunday.

They will be joined by the men and women rugby teams, plus, ofcourse, the athletes.

The beds are made of recycled cardboard and are designed to take the weight of one person. This means they are likely to collapse under the weight of fornicators to discourage sex amid Covid-19.

But then, organizers of the Games considered the most popular in the world after the Fifa World Cup, have still distributed condoms at the Village in a bid to advocate for safe sex.

Four athletes inside the Olympic Village have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are now isolating while authorities establish their close contacts and who may need further testing.

Kenya is gunning to maintain her position as the best middle and long-distance nation in the world at the Games which were rescheduled for a year.

