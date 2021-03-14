Another Tahidi High actor battles depression





Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge is the latest in a string of actors of the TV show Tahidi High to battle depression.

The veteran TV girl, best known by the stage name Miss Morgan, recently confessed she was forced to turn to alcohol when things did not go according to the script.

Incidentally, she is known for playing the role of a strict deputy principal of Tahidi High in her life as an actress, but now concedes she could not keep up to these standards in real life.

Tahidi High is a show involving an exclusive local cast that was aired on Citizen television. It was cast within a High School set-up involving students, teachers, and support staff.

The show folded three years ago and 0ne of the challenges Miss Morgan admits she’s faced since, according to an interview she conducted with an online TV, was living beyond her means.

“I basically went through it. What happens when you start becoming famous, you start living this life, you start becoming broke, but you still have to live to that expectation. Then you start living an empty life,” she explains.

She then recalls slipping into a mental and identity crisis, then depression and suddenly found solace in alcohol.“So, when you start living an empty life, what happens? You start getting stressed… I went through depression. And depression can take you to alcohol. Some other people will just hide in the Christian faith. I embraced alcoholism at some point but luckily I had a strong family and friends who noticed what was happening to me,” she said.

During this time, she gained weight, and she started losing her self-esteem.“When I was down there, I was trying to lose weight. When I lost myself, I started losing self-esteem. You’re getting broke because you’re mismanaging your finances. I knew I could get out, but I didn’t know how,” she added.

The actress says whatever she went through turned into a blessing in disguise. ” I gave myself time to heal, and I had to change my environment and moved out of where I was leaving,” she added.

Besides Miss Morgan, other actors including Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh Dennis Mugo aka OJ have confessed to finding it rough to suggest in recent times. Omosh recently admitted he was struggling to make ends meet and fend for his family, while OJ has discussed battling alcoholism, stress-related challenges and separating with the mother of his child.