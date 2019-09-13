Another Kikuyu benga musician Kamande wa Kioi in Thika Road accident

Popular Kikuyu benga musician Kamande wa Kioi has been discharged from Nairobi Women’s Hospital after a road accident on Wednesday night with a Nazigi Sacco bus.

The artiste said that he was nursing minor injuries after the bus collided with his car at 10pm at Githurai when he was heading to Zimmerman.

He said the bus, which had the driver only, was trying to avoid a tuk tuk landing in his lane and hitting his car.

The artiste said he had legs, hands and head injuries and that he left conscious after the accident only to find himself at the hospital on Thursday morning.

STATE OF ROADS

The guitar wizard said he has recorded a statement at Kiamumbi police station over the incident and has called upon his fans to pray for the state the roads in the country.

“I thank God that I’m safe. I urge Kenyans to pray for the state of roads while motorists must exercise caution while driving,” he added.

Two years ago, the musician was transferred to the same hospital after he complained of dizziness and fatigue from Kenol Hospital in Murang’a.

He was diagnosed with kidney failure. The musician’s accident came barely a month after John Mwangi Ng’ang’a alias John De’ Mathew died after his car hit a track along Thika Kenol Highway.

The death of John De’ Mathew was precipitated by the death of Joseph Kamaru also from Muranga.