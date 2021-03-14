Another former Tahidi High actor admits to battling depression





Former Tahidi High actress Angel Waruinge is the latest in a string of former actors in the once popular TV show Tahidi High to admit to battling depression.

The veteran TV girl, best known by the stage name Miss Morgan, recently confessed that she resorted to alcohol when things did not go according to the script she had envisioned.

Incidentally, she is known for playing the role of a strict deputy principal of Tahidi High in her life as an actress, but now concedes that she could not keep up with those standards in real life.

Tahidi High is a show involving an exclusive local cast in a high school set-up involving students, teachers and support staff that aired on Citizen tv.

The show folded three years ago and Miss Morgan admitted that shehas faced numerous challenges since, includingliving beyond her means, according to an interview she conducted with a Youtuber.

“I basically went through it. What happens when you start becoming famous, you start living this life, you start becoming broke, but you still have to live to that expectation. Then you start living an empty life,” she explained.

She then recalled slipping into a mental and identity crisis, then depression set in and suddenly she sought solace in alcohol.

“So, when you start living an empty life, what happens? You start getting stressed… I went through depression. And depression can take you to alcohol. Some other people will just hide in the Christian faith. I embraced alcoholism at some point but luckily I had a strong family and friends who noticed what was happening to me,” she said.

During this time, she gained weight, and she started losing her self-esteem.

“When I was down there, I was trying to lose weight. When I lost myself, I started losing self-esteem. You’re getting broke because you’re mismanaging your finances. I knew I could get out, but I didn’t know how,” she added.

The actress says whatever she went through turned into a blessing in disguise.

“I gave myself time to heal, and I had to change my environment and moved out of where I was living,” she added.

Besides Miss Morgan, other actors including Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh and Dennis Mugo aka OJ have confessed to finding it rough to cope with the fame and the real life after the show ended.

Omosh recently admitted he was struggling to make ends meet and fend for his family, while OJ discussed battling alcoholism, stress-related challenges and separating from the mother of his child.