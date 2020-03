Bongo star Mwana FA down with coronavirus – VIDEO

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA has confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He becomes the second celebrity from bongo to publicly reveal their diagnosis of the virus.

He shared on Instagram that he started showing symptoms after he came back from a trip to South Africa.

This prompted him to take the initiative of self-quarantining before meeting his friends and family.

“Habari za sahizi jamani nilifanya vipimo vya Covid-19 jana na leo vipimo vimerudi viko positive. Na sababu yangu ya kufanya vipimo ilikuwa ni kwamba nilitoka safarani South Africa juzi joto langu la mwili likawa halieleweki linapanda linashuka, kwa hivyo niliporudi kwa sababu habari iliyofahamika ni hiyo nikawa nimejitenga nimefanya self-isolation. Ili kuhakikisha kwamba siathiri watu wengine kama nimepata shida hiyo. Na sahii bado nimetengwa, na narekodi video hii kuwaeleza kwamba ugonjwa upon a unaweza mpata mtu yeyote,” he said.

Tested positive for coronavirus

One of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz’s managers, Sallam Sharaff also came out today to say that he also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tanzania’s Ministry of Health, six people have tested positive for coronavirus. All the cases, they say are imported.