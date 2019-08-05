Another Bobi Wine associate dies under mysterious circumstances

Yet another close associate of Ugandan opposition politician, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, has died under mysterious circumstances.

On Monday, Bobi Wine announced via his social media pages that one Michael Kalinda alias Ziggy Wine has died.

Ziggy Wine was until his death signed up to Bobi Wine’s recording studio in Kampala.

Bobi Wine said Ziggy’s death happened on Sunday night at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

KIDNAPPED

“Last night, my brother, friend and fellow artiste Ziggy Wyne passed on at Mulago hospital,” Bobi posted on his Facebook timeline on Monday.

“He passed on last night – succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap and torture. Very painful. Rest Well brother,” Bobi further wrote.

Ziggy was reportedly kidnapped a couple of weeks ago by unknown people who beat him beyond recognition.

MURDERED

At the same time, Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango claims Ziggy’s relatives had not reported a missing person or torture case but promised to follow up if a report is made.

This incident happens exactly a year after Bobi Wine’s driver Yasin Kawuma was murdered in cold blood while on duty.

Kawuma was shot in the chest, by unknown people who are still on the run, while driving his boss to a campaign rally in Arua.