Citizen TV's Anne Kiguta with President Uhuru Kenyatta's personal assistant Jomo Gecaga. PHOTO | COURTESY

Citizen TV’s Anne Kiguta wished her baby daddy Jomo Gecaga a happy Father’s Day on Sunday, drawing comments from fans following reports of their break up.

Kiguta shared a photo of their twins in the hands of Gecaga in the Father’s Day wish.

Gecaga commented; “And respect to the Mother’s who pick up the slack and make Fathers lives all the more easier 👏👏.”

Users waded in with all sorts of inquiries about the couple, with one @mosesambani carrying the day for asking Kiguta if Gecaga was her daddy.

mosesambani2 asked; “Is this your father?”

Gecaga wrote; “@mosesambani2 Queen Mother kindly kindly kindly. Help. 😱.”

Kiguta replied; “Lol @jomogecaga I don’t think @mosesambani2 can be helped 😂 😂but Kenyan parents we are to blame for calling each other mummy and daddy… 😵😂.”

Gecaga commented with a wink emoji; “@annekiguta sorry then whose your Daddy 😜.”

Kiguta replied with a cheeky emoji; “@jomogecaga 😝.”

A user catemuchoki commented; “Sasa @Daddy na @ Mommy wafanye harusi hizi msgs zisemwe mbele ya wazee.. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣”

Kiguta had a few months ago deleted all images of Gecaga, including a video of him playing with Kiguta’s first child from a previous relationship.