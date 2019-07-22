Anne Kiguta pulls no punches in Ruto interview, but Kenyans unimpressed

TV anchor Anne Kiguta marked her debut on K24 TV with a no-holds-barred interview with Deputy President William Ruto on her new show ‘Punchline’.

Anne was making a comeback to TV screens after a 10-month hiatus.

Her Sunday night interview lacked the finesse of an experienced TV anchor dealing with a hostile guest.

One instance was when Anne asked Ruto about the assassination claims the Deputy President had raised with the Director of Criminal Investigations.

Anne Kiguta: Do you believe there are forces planning to kill you? Ruto: Is this your first time to come to Karen? Do you have children?

The TV anchor also asked the DP about his net worth.

Anne Kiguta: Are you willing to declare your wealth? Ruto: Have I told you I am not willing to declare my wealth

Kenyans on social media had this to say about the interview.

@PeterPirate95 tweeted; “#RutoOnPunchline. All of us watching kindly tell me if Ruto has answered a single question because im bored just as much as Ann Kiguta is. All the DP is doing is diverting and rushing to the next question which he still wont respond to”.

“Even BEING BAHATI REALITY show is better! Compared to what we witnessed last night. ~Ann Kiguta promised us real punches but she was knocked down with LIES,” posted @Gideon_Kitheka

@Margaretwmumbi said; “#RutoOnPunchline Ann Kiguta is trying too hard to look like a bold interviewer. She is exuding arrogance and even dismissive of the DP. She is listening selectively, not to understand the DP but to counter attack his responses. Ann, you need to change that.”

“The interview felt like Ruto was just having some good time at his Karen Home giving Ann Kiguta homework to take home. #RutoOnPunchline,” commented @alyedy2

“The moment ANNE KIGUTA started quoting questions from Instagram I knew we were in to real hogwash! The DP referred to media as ambassadors of FAKE NEWS & PROPAGANDA which ANN KIGUTA failed to defend, she sank so low! The show was overhyped! #RutoOnPunchline,” tweeted @Duke_Korir