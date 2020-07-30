Anne Kiguta: Nope! I’m not pregnant





K24 news anchor Anne Kiguta, has dismissed claims that she is pregnant. In a playful Instagram post Kiguta said she just gained some weight but she’s not pregnant.

She termed the rumours circulating about her pregnancy as an invasion of her privacy.

“Guys some personal fake news… I’m expecting two baby burgers again!! See God!! What has become of the world?! Can’t a woman eat gluten in peace anymore?! But I’ll be sure to let you know of any developments in OUR reproductive health because God is a God of Double Double! I’m so happy!” she wrote.

Kiguta was once reported to be dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew Jomo Gecaga. She later gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

However, the two have never come out to either deny or confirm their rumoured relationship.

The news anchor is a mother of three children.