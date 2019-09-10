Annabele Onyango and hubby welcome their second born child

Celebrity stylist Annabele Onyango and her husband Marek Fuchs have welcomed their second born child.

The mother of two shared the good news with her fans on social media, introducing her son Rio Nile Andel, who was born on Monday morning.

“Our second son was born yesterday at 7.29am; at only 35 weeks in utero he was clearly eager to join our little circus. He is named for the River Nile, a homage to his Nilotic roots. The Nile is the longest river in the world and our continent’s most enduring & powerful natural landmark,” wrote Ms Annabele.

“Anděl [Ahn-dyel] in Czech means Angel or Messenger of God, which our boy literally is. We loved him even before we knew he existed. THANK YOU ALL for the outpouring of love and good vibes you always show our (now perfectly complete!) family, sending it right back. Love A, M, K & R Xo,” she added.

The couple got married in 2015 in ceremony attended by celebrity guests. The couple welcomed their first born child, Kenzo, in 2016.

Friends and their fans camped on Annabele’s timeline to congratulate them.

“Congratulations darling he is beautiful,” Citizen TV news anchor, Lilian Muli wrote.

“Ooooh congratulations Annabel! Crying! He’s gorgeous! So happy for you all,” media personality Janet Mbugua commented.

“Hello little one! He is so cute. Congrats to all of you sweetheart :),” Travel blogger Alisha Popat commented.

“Love love love. Congratulations you guys,” said radio presenter Patricia Kihoro.

“Congratulations sweetheart …May the Lord always Bless your little prince and your family,” Fashion designer Vaishali Morjaria wrote.