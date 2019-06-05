Join our WhatsApp Channel
Anita Nderu leaves mafisi drooling after revealing her ‘favorite’ sex position

By Chad Kitundu June 5th, 2019 1 min read

Former Capital FM presenter Anita Nderu has left Kenyan men drooling after she confessed her ‘favorite’ sex position makes women orgasm faster.

The 29 year-old media girl, who claimed to have first been kissed at 25, was responding to a tweet that suggested the average time a woman takes to orgasm is 13.5 minutes and that being on top is the best sex position to help get you there.

In her response, Anita said; “Rumour has it doggy/doggie style does the trick too, at least that’s what I’ve heard a lot of happy women say.”

Ms Nderu has always kept her love life under wraps. Last year she finally gave the public a glimpse of the special man in her life.

Here is what team mafisi had to say about her revelation on her favorite sex position.

