Anerlisa shares details of her troubled marriage





Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai on Tuesday through social media confirmed that all is not well in her marriage to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

In a post shared on her Insta stories, Anerlisa said that she is currently not in good terms with her husband.

She appeared to blame her husband for disrespecting her.

“Somebody called asking if I was aware that ‘my husband’ was live talking things she couldn’t understand, she even sent me screenshots. Unfortunately, I never got to watch but just to make it clear that we are not in good terms,” Anerlisa wrote.

“I am a person who likes to protect my image and all I know is that I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife,” she further wrote.

The couple got engaged in 2019 after dating for a while. That same year, Anerlisa shared pictures of what looked like an introduction ceremony at her parents’ house.

Ben Pol was captured greeting her parents as other invited guests looked on.

SECRET WEDDING

Their relationship was rumoured to be on the rocks in December 2019, but Ben Pol dismissed the claims saying they were planning their wedding.

The two lovebirds are reported to have secretly tied the knot in Tanzania in June 2019.

The fairy tale ceremony in Dar es Salaam was only attended by family members and close friends.

But early August the rumour mill went overdrive with speculations of a breakup after Anerlisa unfollowed Ben on Instagram.

The couple also deleted each other’s pictures from their respective pages, although Ben Pol would later explain that he had chosen to time to take care of myself and put myself first.