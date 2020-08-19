Anerlisa Muigai, Ben Pol shut down divorce rumours – VIDEO





Celebrity couple Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol have appeared to send a muted message to anyone thinking that they have parted ways.

Ben Pol, on Tuesday, posted a video dancing and enjoying his time with Keroche heiress recording him.

In the video, the Tanzanian artiste is seen dancing to Kanda Bongo Man’s Monie. He captioned the video: “Mzee Mpumbavu.”

Anerlisa who was recording is seen bursting into laughter as she shows her curves.

The rumours of a break up swirled after Anerlisa unfollowed Ben Pol and deleted his pictures from Instagram.

Ben Pol later responded: “I think it’s time to take care of myself and put myself first! If you are trying to reach me at this time, I’m sorry, I will contact you. I needed some cleansing to do (prayers emoji and love heart). God bless.”

The Tanzanian musician also shared a video of his recent performance during a wedding ceremony.

The two lovebirds are reported to have tied the knot in Tanzania in June, with pictures and videos of the secret ceremony emerging on social media.

Ben Pol and Anerlisa got engaged in 2019 after dating for a while.