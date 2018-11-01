Anerlisa Muigai-Ben Pol flirtatious online games leave little to the imagination of fans

The open flirting between the two has left little to the imagination of their online fans who have been speculating over the two celebs' new-found fondness for each another.





Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, may have attempted to explain her increasingly cozy relationship with bongo star Ben Pol as a ‘brotherly’ affair, but her online flirting is telling a different story.

On Wednesday morning Anerlisa, who is also the CEO of Nero Water Company, posted a photo and a video of herself in the office with the singer’s song playing at the background.

“Good morning. What would you like to say to me today now that I have ran out of captions?” she cheekily captioned the post.

To this Ben Pol curtly responded: “Roho yangu” accompanied with love emojis.

Anerlisa responded in kind with shy and love emoji.

The open flirting between the two has left little to the imagination of their online fans who have been speculating over the two celebs’ new-found fondness for each another.

Their latest online seduction comes just days after Anerlisa’s club appearance in Nairobi accompanied by Ben Pol to appreciate clubs that have been supporting her Executive Still Water brand.

As they toured the various clubs around the city while taking pictures, which have littered their social media timelines, their fans couldn’t fail to notice how cozy they appeared.

This promoted one fan to comment: “I know it’s none of my business but you look good together.”

“Thank you dear, he is more of a brother to me,” Anerlisa responded.

And thus the rumour mill went overdrive.

