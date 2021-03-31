Anerlisa deletes baby daddy pics on Instagram

Anerlisa Muigai in an evening gown she wore to her boyfriend's birthday party in Zanzibar. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has removed her Tanzanian husband Ben Pol’s surname from her Instagram account.

Anerlisa, who got married to Ben Pol in Tanzania in May, had added Mnyang’anga to her bio on the social media platform early this year.

On the description section of her account, she also clarified being Ben Pol’s wife but that too has been deleted.

Muigai, 33, has also deleted her husband’s picture from her account.

This is however not the first time the couple has done this.

In August of 2020 Anerlisa unfollowed Ben on Instagram.

The dramatic couple also deleted each other’s pictures from their respective pages.

Ben Pol, however, still followed her on Instagram but removed pictures of Anerlisa.

Currently, the Tanzania singer only follows two of his wife’s business accounts on Instagram.

Last month, she shared a cryptic message with her fans on social media hinting that she might be expecting her first child with her husband.

On Monday, she was back to social media and with some good news after she flaunted her growing baby bump.

Through her Insta stories, Anerlisa shared a video of herself holding the bump and captioned it, “How I feel today.”

She had earlier shared a video while at the Nairobi Hospital and captioned it, “Not every time you go to the hospital is bad news, God is good is all I can say new hair”.

“Feeling blessed with my mum in NH,” she added.

She went on to share another video clip that highlighted all the pregnancy symptoms and stages, making clear her current status.

“Husband to dad, wife morning sickness, fatigue, boob tenderness, gas, stretch marks, weight gain, feet swelling, prenatal, no sleep, braxton hicks, cravings, water breaking, contractions, and labour.”

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she was ready to start a family with Pol.

In an interview with Mwanaspoti, Anerlisa said, “I would love to have three kids, and we have spoken to everyone we would love it like that.”

Ben Pol and Anerlisa got engaged in 2019 after dating for a while.