Andrew Kibe throws shade at his friend who took him to court for Sh500k debt

Kiss 100 radio presenter Andrew Kibe has broken his silence after he was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned in court for defaulting on a loan he borrowed from a friend seven years ago.

In an Instagram post, Kibe acknowledged that he had been arrested and indeed he owed his friend Sh2.5 million borrowed many many years ago which had now accrued to Sh500,000 after he failed to pay as agreed.

But in the same video, Kibe blasts his friend, Joshua Weru, for not being patient with him and even worse embarrassing him at his place of work by showing up with police officers and having him arrested.

“Nilikuwa nimeshikwa I’m free now. You know kuwa na deni si kitu kubwa lakini sasa unacome kunishika kwa station, hiyo ni ungwana kweli,” Kibe wrote.

LENIENCY PLEA

“Let me tell you how petty some people can be, even before we have seen the judge the whole story is already out. Anyway with that being said, I pray that you treat your friends with leniency because ile mbio nimepelekwa my friend by somebody who I thought was my friend, nimeonyeshwa maneno. Hata kama mtu ako na deni yako isiwe ni kukufa, be easy…” he went on.

According to court documents, Kibe had initially borrowed Sh215,000 back in February 22, 2012 and had agreed to have the loan paid in 18 days with an interest of Sh55,000, failure to which the loan would incur a 7.5% interest every four days.

When he was arraigned before Employment and Labour Relations Court on Wednesday, Kibe was ordered to make the full payment by October 3, 2019 or risk arrest and detention.