Amina Abdi to become first Kenyan to co-host AMVCAs

Media personality Amina Abdi will become the first Kenyan to host the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) whose 7th edition will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday.

Amina, who hosts The Trend on NTV, will co-host the event with Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa who will be returning as a co-host for the umpteenth time.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director, Africa Channels, said they were excited to present Amina as the new female co-host of the 7th edition of the AMVCAs.

“She is vivacious, full of wit and has a very cheerful personality. We look forward to her and IK bringing some magic on stage as we gather to celebrate the best in film and television,” she said.

This year’s event will see the organisers introduce a special award category – Best Dressed Male and Female – in recognition of the best dressed guests on the red carpet at the event billed for Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Amina has reacted to the news with joy and expressed her gratitude to DStv for making her the first East African to host the awards that are known to be West African dominated.

“It was all a dream… The first time hosted by an East African!!! humbled beyond words,” she added.

Among the nominees for this year’s award is Kenyan actor and musician Pascal Tokodi, who is also the East African nominee.

Tokodi has been nominated as the best supporting actor in Movie /TV Series for his role in the movie Disconnect which features other big names in the industry sch as Brenda Wairimu, Catherine Kamau, Bridget Shighadi, Nick Mutuma and Patricia Kihoro.

The event will be broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.