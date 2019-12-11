American singer Selena Gomez sneaks in and out of Kenya ‘unnoticed’

American singer, actress and producer Selena Marie Gomez sneaked into Kenya and spent almost a week without attracting media attention, despite her popularity.

The 27-year-old was in Kenya last week doing community work.

“While the whole media and many fans were complaining about her current disappearance and not promoting her highly anticipated upcoming album. Selena Gomez spend a whole week in Kenya, was helping out people in need, giving charities and funding for schools to be built,” user by the name @Stained_Rep tweeted.

During her stay in Kenya, the Lose You to Love Me singer visited schools under construction in collaboration with the WE Organization.

WE is an international charity and educational partner that operates collaborative programs on an international scale.

In Africa, it partners with communities to implement WE Villages, a holistic, five-pillar international development model designed to achieve sustainable change.

Together with local leaders and families, the organisation transforms lives with solutions that are adaptive, effective and sustained long term by the community itself.

In May, the singer hanged out with Kenyan rapper King Kaka at the Cannes Film Festival and said that she will be featured in the rapper’s latest movie.