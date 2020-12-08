American RnB sensation Ashanti jets into Nairobi





Grammy Award winning American singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas popularly known as Ashanti jetted into the country on Monday.

Ashanti, who was an R&B superstar from the early to mid-2000s, did not however disclose why she was in the country, only surprising her Kenyan fans by sharing stories of her stay in Kenya.

The Foolish, Always on Time and Rock Wit U singer shared several video clips and put the location pin of Nairobi and captioned, “The mother land love” in one video.

In the second video, the American musician shared a photo while enjoying Kenyan delicacy coconut curry snapper.

She is staying at the Hemingways Nairobi, which is an exclusive boutique hotel, which has an all-suite property providing full butler service, gourmet restaurant, a brasserie and a bar.

The exquisite hotel boosts of 45 suites all with walk-in dressing rooms and a terrace with magnificent views of the Ngong Hills.