American rapper Pop Smoke shot dead

American rapper Pop Smoke was on Wednesday shot dead in a home invasion at his Hollywood Hills, California, residence.

Earlier on, the Los Angeles Police had said that an unknown number of suspects entered a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday and fatally shot an unidentified black male in his 20s.

PRONOUNCED DEAD

The victim was later pronounced dead, although his identity was not immediately revealed.

The rapper’s label Republic Records later said it was devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss (of Pop Smoke). Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together,” Republic Records tweeted.

Last summer, the 20-year-old, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, released his debut mix tape Meet the Woo, featuring the trap-influenced anthem Welcome to the Party.

He dropped his second mix tape Meet the Woo 2 earlier this month, which included a remix to his hit song Dior featuring rapper Gunna.

MIX TAPE

Pop, who had earlier this week got his first Billboard top 10 album, had also collaborated with the likes of Quavo, Travis Scott, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Chris Brown.

His Meet the Woo tour was scheduled to kick off on March 2 with a sold out show in Washington DC.

Fans and celebrities have mourned the rapper on social media.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” wrote Nicki Minaj.

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh,” Chance the Rapper wrote.

“R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him,” 50 Cent tweeted.