American rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy. FILE PHOTO

American rapper Sean John Combs, better known by his stage name Diddy, will be coming to Kenya soon as part of an upcoming Africa Tour.

The rapper made the announcement in a short video posted on Twitter by British supermodel, actress and singer Naomi Campbell on Sunday.

“My sister (Naomi) just came from Africa, and she wanted me to show off my new figure… this is the mood… dream catchers…” Diddy says in the video while flexing his biceps.

“My sister Naomi… I love you, everything you are doing for our people… are true, true clear… this is our mood right here… we going to Nigeria, we going to Kenya, Ivory Coast, Senegal… Africa we’re coming,” he continues.

In the video, neither Naomi nor Diddy reveled the dates for the rapper’s Africa Tour.

During her visit to Nigeria last week, Naomi called for the launch of an African edition of Vogue magazine in recognition of the continent’s contribution to a global fashion industry.