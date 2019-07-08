American actor Cameron Boyce dies at the age of 20

Remember Jessi, a TV show about a small town girl, played by Debby Ryan, working as a nanny for a wealthy family after moving to New York City?

Now remember Luke Ross in the series?

Luke, whose real name is Cameron Boyce, has died at the age of 20.

A spokesperson for his family told CNN that Boyce died in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition.

MEDICAL CONDITION

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the spokesperson said.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the family said in a statement.

ARTISTIC TALENTS

Disney Channel also released a statement early Sunday. The statement read:

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce starred on Disney Channel’s Jessie from 2011 to 2015 playing Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants movies.

He also made appearances on a number of other Disney series, including Liv and Maddie, BUNK’D and Austin & Ally.