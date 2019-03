Prezzo’s ex-girlfriend Amber Lulu elopes with video vixen’s hubby

Just days after dumping her Kenyan boyfriend rapper CMB Prezzo, Tanzanian socialite and video vixen Amber Lulu has eloped with another woman’s husband.

For sometime now, there have been rumours of Amber being involved with the husband of Tanzanian video vixen Haitham.

Haitham, herself has severally blasted Amber on social media for snatching her husband, remarks which have often degenerated into a verbal exchange between the two women.

HUSBAND SNATCHER

But just days after revealing that she had dumped Prezzo, Amber has now confirmed that she indeed been having an affair with Haitham’s hunk husband.

“Kwa nini mwanaume kamuacha yeye kaja kwangu. Hapo ndio pa kujiuliza. Haitham kwa sasa ananyonyesha, ni vyema akajituliza kuliko kurusha matusi mitandaoni. Haisaidii maana huyo mwanamume kurudi kwake ni ndoto,” Amber said.

PREZZO DUMPED

The socialite dumped Prezzo six months after they reunited saying she couldn’t keep up with him because she didn’t understand him anymore. She even described him a ‘layabout’.

“Unaona ukikaa sehemu yeye bado yuko yuko tu. Yani humwelewi elewi tu. Yaani yupo tu sawa sijui kwa nini? Yaani nadhani tu jina Prezzo halafu inakuwa nini?” Amber lamented.