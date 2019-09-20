Alpha Blondy apologises for 2013 incident, promises make up during Koroga

Ivorian reggae crooner Alpha Blondy has apologized to hundreds of his Kenyans for going AWOL on them at a reggae concert he was slated to perform in Nairobi, six years ago.

The concert had been organized as part of celebrations of Kenya attaining 50 years since independence.

Alpha Blondy, who returned to the country on Thursday to headline the 27th Koroga Festival going down this weekend at the Two Rivers Mall, explained why he went missing on that night of June 15, 2013 when he was set to perform at the KICC, alongside Jamaican dancehall and reggae legend Tarrus Riley as well as dancehall star Demarco.

More than 3,000 fans had turned up for the show after paying Sh2, 500 for a regular ticket and a staggering Sh5, 000 for the VIP ones. However, none of the three headliners got on stage.

NICE MEALS

“I’m deeply sorry for what happened. I was pissed off. The problem was the promoter. He had bought us tickets (flight tickets), and booked us in a good hotel and we even had nice meals. However, on the day of the show, he went missing on us as he hadn’t cleared things with us (payments). We sent for him but until late 1pm he hadn’t shown up. I humbly apologize for what happened and I’m back to make up to you at the Koroga” the ‘Jerusalem’ hit maker apologized.

Despite heavy downpour experienced earlier on that day Saturday, the show kicked off well with DJs and local artistes entertaining the revellers.

However, the concert turned chaotic around 2:30am when agitated reggae fans ran out of patience when it became clear the stars of the night would not show up.

At least 10 youths were arrested, several people robbed in the chaos and property destroyed as angry fans fought to get back their money they had paid for the show.