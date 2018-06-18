Mombasa-based actor Dan Sonko with his deceased wife dru. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mombasa-based actor Dan Sonko on Sunday night penned an emotional Instagram post begging society to allow widowers to date again without judging them harshly.

Dan wife Dru succumbed to pre-eclampsia in May 2017. They had two children together.

In the Instagram post, wrote how people strare at him whenever he is in the company of a woman.

“It has been 13 months since Dru passed on. It is shocking for me to see people drawing disapproving stares or expressing themselves negatively whenever I am in the company of a lady. Having had this discussion with a few fellow widowers, it is interesting to note that there are people in society who seemingly wish you well but would rather you remain in a constant “state”. People who you even consider close….some even considered fellow believers, people you would drop what you are doing and attend to….there are people who seem to find comfort when you are stuck at one place,” he wrote.

HARD TO RAISE BOYS

His message posted at 3am came just hours after the world had celebrated Father’s Day and after what he termed as overwhelming wishes to him by people who acknowledged how hard it was for him to raise his boys single-handedly.

Dan however stated that he will ignore detractors and proceed to date and get married again.

“As hard as it is, I choose to ignore. I will date again and if it is to be, I will marry again. That is me. I will want to have someone who will unconditionally love the entire package that is My boys and I. There is an ingredient that a woman brings into a home that no matter what lengths I go to, I will never fully achieve it,” he wrote.