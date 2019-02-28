Alikiba, Kenyan wife celebrate their new bundle of joy

Tanzanian artiste Alikiba slips a ring on the finger of his wife Amina Khalef during their wedding in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | COURTESY

Bongo flava artiste Alikiba and his Kenyan wife, Amina Khalef Rakeesh, have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who wedded last year, welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday evening.

Alikiba, who is well known for his private lifestyle, couldn’t help but break the good news to his over 3 million followers on social media.

The singer however only posted pictures of their newborn’s feet and hands on Snapchat.

With the newborn baby’s arrival, Alikiba now becomes a father for the sixth time.

He lost a son years back, but also has four children from his past relationships.

Alikiba wedded Ms Khalef in April last year in a colorful wedding in which he reportedly spent more than Sh50 million, with his close friend Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho being one of his financiers.