Akothee: I’m now ready to settle down

Singer Akothee says she is now ready to settle down.

The mother of five who turned 40 this year says that being a single mother has not been a walk in the park but she has now decided to settle down.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Akothee, praised Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his wife Primrose as they marked 21 years of marriage.

She lamented how most marriages these days collapse due to lack of patience.

“Mwesh us in this generation, we lost patience, we just want ready men with big cars, mansions and money, we are even advocating for Sux pacs as well 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, that’s why most of us invest in lifestyle than real investments,” Akothee said.

“@mike.sonko, I will tell you for a fact, I wish all young couples learn the art of patience, endurance and supportive attitude, we can all stay in marriages and get rich together🙏🏾, bring up our children as a family.”

Most young people, she says, have no idea what it is like bringing up children in a broken relationship, “all they see is the glam, and forget the reality of life behind cameras that is characterised with tears and unstoppable emotional traumas”.

She adds that she has realised the importance of a partner to share her problems and successes with.

“How I wish I had a husband who could pay for me even just electricity bill, if not, just buy for me pool chemicals, or even shopping for the kitchen, yaani hata nyanya tuu,” she gushed.

“This single life is messed up. It’s all about you from morning to evening, no one to consult or ask advice, no one to cuddle in the night or even say good morning too. We are just there admiring people’s relationships on social media, tell your wife Primrose the president of single mothers needs advice on patience. I am about to settle down at 40 too late but hope keeps a poor spirit going,” she went on.