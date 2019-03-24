Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Akothee warms hearts by putting smiles on faces of hunger-stricken Kenyans

By Hilary Kimuyu March 24th, 2019 2 min read

Secular musician Esther Akoth, aka Akothee, has won praises for helping raise more than Sh3 million to assist the people of Turkana county who are facing starvation.

With more than a dozen people reported to have died due to hunger linked to drought in the past week, the Give It To Me singer started a pay bill number calling upon her fans and well-wishers to help her feed the hunger-stricken Kenyans.

And fed she did.

Kenyan musician Akothee helps in the distribution of food to hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan musician Akothee helps in the distribution of food to hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY

On Friday, Madam Boss, as she prefers calling herself, left for Turkana and put smiles on the faces of the affected victims.

Pictures of the musician, dressed in traditional Turkana outfit, freely mingling with the residents of the hungers stricken resident have since been widely circulated on social media.

“In as much as the people need help, they are also vulnerable, my friend you won’t bring food here without passing through protocol, the food must be of standard authorized,” Akothee said.

Kenyan musician Akothee interacts with the hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan musician Akothee interacts with the hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY

Akothee’s mission also received a big boost from Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who donated 100 bags of maize.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, also praised the singer for her philanthropy.

Kenyan musician Akothee interacts with the hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan musician Akothee interacts with the hunger-stricken residents of Turkana county. PHOTO | COURTESY

Akothee’s action has created a buzz on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
20 Kenyan MPs linked to fake currency cartels

About the author

Hilary Kimuyu

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget. View all posts

Also read