Akothee eyes baby number six

By Keshi Ndirangu February 12th, 2021 2 min read

Singer Akothee, real name Esther Akothee, says she is ready to have baby number six.

And for good measure, the 40- year-old adds she would prefer a boy who resembles the father so she does not need to prove through a DNA after childbirth.

“Baby Cravings/ Fevers have overpowered me 🙆🙆 Let me have it so my heart is at peace 🙏Made up my mind, pray for us, May God give us a boy that resembles his dad, mambo ya suspects sitaki,na kuulizwa maswali mengi 🤣 DNA , pia sipendi hospitali kama sio clinic tunnaenda,” she said.

She further added that pregnancy for older women comes with its own challenges and that she only needs a supportive partner, a husband will come later on.

“I want a boy I have enough of twerkers in my house, Pregnancy comes with lots of challenges especially when you are older all a woman needs is a supportive partner husband tutashugulikia baadaye 💃💃💃. May God bless all women who are praying to be mothers 🙏🙏 May God bless your wombs,” she added.

The singer has been having baby fever for a while now and had it clear she wasn’t looking for any commitments as she could afford to look after her own children.

“After all is said and done, I have one life. I will also have another baby, and I don’t want commitment with anyone, I am not ready to settle down, I am still very young, but number 6 is a must. We are independent women, also have choices, (follow me at your own risk) I am looking for baby daddy number 6 (we aren’t dating, we won’t date, just a baby period, no strings attached).” read her post.

Akothee’s family life started early when she eloped with ex-husband Jared before she finished her high school studies at Nyabisawa Girls in Migori County. It is during this relationship that she got her first three daughters; Vesha Shalian Okello, Celine Dion Okello alias Rue Baby and Prudence Apundo.

“I had 4 children in my 10 years of marriage, one passed on at eight months. I did not have money to take him to the hospital early enough.”

The celebrated entrepreneur went on to have two more children, two boys namely Oyoo and Ojwang.

