Akothee: Dishonest donors keep stalking and demanding favours from me

Running a foundation is not a walk in the park, at least this is a sentiment held by singer Akothee who now claims of being taken advantage of by dishonest donors.

Akothee says that she has been left high and dry by a number of cooperates who invite her to their offices, promise huge contributions and take photos with her but never keep their end of the promise.

STALKERS

“The foundation has made the brand very vulnerable, and people taking advantage of the fact that its Akothee running behind it, some cooperates have invited me to their offices, promised huge contributions. And after getting direct contacts with me, photos, that’s the end when I follow up on what they promised, its water under the bridge, & I look like a bother God is seeing you,” Akothee said.

Some of her fans interested in making a contribution have gone to the extent of demanding to talk to her first before making a donation.

“Some fans insist to talk to me first before they contribute, I wonder why they feel so special and that I Akothee must talk to them before they send their contributions, that’s why they get into the trap of one con man/woman, Esther Anyango. What makes them different from those who just see the paybill 205024 and do the necessary?” she posed.

The mother of five also says that others have resorted to stalking.



“The spirit of entitlement is overwhelming in the society. I have people stalking me in the name of they want to contribute to the foundation, even coming to my door step. One Sam came almost 4 times saying he has 50,000 pounds. He follows my life on Instagram stories and cook his package, he was given the bank details and office address,” Akothee said.

“The police called him so they could go and collect the contribution he had, he then switched off his phone, but he insisted on coming to my home, saying we meet at the golf, he knows me from long time, we were friends. I sincerely don’t know this annoying person. I almost got him arrested for stalking me.”

All the chasing around and trying to differentiate the cons from genuine people leaves her exhausted, however her passion for charity is what keeps her going.

“Above all, I would like to tell you that, it looks easy on cameras, but at times I even go to bed without food for being exhausted, I don’t want anyone to sympathise with me, for me charity is a calling, no one has forced me into it, I have my fulfilment when I create change, and make someone smile,” she said.

“For those who wish to tarnish the name of the foundation, just know that this foundation is a unique one, it’s guided by the spirit of God, and there is totally nothing you can do other than making noise for your own fulfilment, gossip is cheap and available, its mainly done with bitter people,” Akothee said.