Akothee breathing fire after being left stranded in Minneapolis by promoters

Singer Akothee has lashed out at her promoters who left her stranded in the US, where she was expected to perform at a number of events to raise money for her foundation.

Akothee revealed the harsh conditions she had to endure after the promoter disappeared, leaving her stranded in Minneapolis.

SCHEDULED PERFORMANCE

Trouble started the night she was scheduled to perform, when there was no car to take her from the hotel to the venue where she was scheduled to perform at midnight.

“You checked me into a budget hotel, I still kept my calm, I was tired so I slept, the following day, you only checked. Me into the hotel at 7.30 PM, I needed rest, so I slept for 2 hours and was awake by 10.00 PM, I was ready for the show by 12.00 but there was no car to take me to the venue, and you had not given the manager the balance,” Akothee wrote on Instagram.

“You came to pick me up at 1.30 and we arrived at the venue at 2.00am you driving like crazy on the road because fans were tired and leaving the venue, I was afraid for my life. After the show then boom, I was left in the cold, with no car to drive me back to the hotel, you left me in your car for almost 15 minutes,” she continues.

FLIGHT EXPENSES

It took the intervention of other people who paid for her flights and other expenses during her stay. However, Akothee’s manager was not as lucky as she.

“My fans needs to know what happened in Minneapolis on the 1st of November ‘Mum’ would you leave your own 4 children/husband in that Minneapolis cold with no Uber or taxi like you did to my manager, at 4.00 am and the hall was closed and everyone gone home,” she says in the post.

“I still dint receive the donations you said you had from your rich friends as reported by my manager I have total of 5000 USD from @rumbanotes fans and Family for the borehole project @akotheefoundation @rumbanotes also took charge of my expenses during my stay in America, including your failed flights, all this happened without me knowing, I just received the news as I was leaving Seattle, I didn’t know you dumped us SARAH,” Akothee further says.

The mother of five was supposed to perform in Minneapolis on November 1, as part of her organised world music tour.