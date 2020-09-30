Ailing Othuol Othuol hospitalised again

Popular stand-up comedian Othuol Othuol - real name Ben Maurice Onyango - has been admitted to Shalom Hospital in Machakos. PHOTO | NATION

Popular stand-up comedian Othuol Othuol has been admitted at Shalom Hospital in Machakos after he relapsed in his ongoing battle with tuberculosis.

News of the comedian’s admission in hospital was shared by the Chairman of Comedians in Kenya Society, Ken Waudo.

According to Waudo, the comedian’s health deteriorated on Monday evening and he was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

However, because of the ongoing health worker’s strike he was not attended to and had to be transferred to Shalom Hospital.

On Monday evening, Othuol – real name Ben Maurice Onyango – sent out an appeal for help to his family, friends and fellow comedians.

RECOVERING

“Hi, hope this finds you well. I want to thank you for the support you have offered me. Meanwhile, sijapona and I will be going back to Kenyatta Hospital for a 2nd MRI. As at now the growth imenishika, ulimi umefura hata. I am not able to either eat or talk. I am pleading with you for any assistance to enable me get treatment. Thanks, and God bless,” the comedian texted his close friends and family members.

The comedian has been receiving treatment for TB after he was diagnosed with the disease nine months ago.

Othuol has previously been hospitalized at KNH and was discharged from the facility in July to continue recovering from home.

The comedian was also diagnosed with a growth in his brain but doctors could not confirm if it’s a tumor or not.

According to Waudo, results of an MRI scan released on July 1, 2020 indicated the comedian has an abnormal infection in the brain.