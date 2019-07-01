How the after-party performances went down at KCB Karen Masters – PHOTOS

The four-day KCB Karen Masters golf tournament came to a conclusion on Sunday with South African Toto Thimba emerging the winner, with a three-shot victory over Portuguese golfer Stephen Ferreira.

The event attracted 152 golfers who were battling for the handsome prize money of Sh15 million, of which Thimba pocketed Sh2.4 million.

Away from the course, the organizers spiced up things with an after-party on each day of the event for the hundreds of golf fans and revelers who turned up.

NYASHINSKI SHOW

On Friday evening, Kenyan sensation Nyashinski took to the stage late in the night after Zack The Maestro DJ and DJ Andre had sizzled the crowd with entertaining mixes.

Stepping on stage to deafening screams from his female fans, who couldn’t get enough of him, Nyanshinski never disappointed.

He wowed the crowd with energetic performances of his hit songs such as Malaika, Mungu Pekee, Free, Now You Know among others.

VALUE FOR MONEY

On Saturday, the huge number of fans who showed up got value for their money from the Deejays of the night – Twin The DJ, DJ Stretch and celebrated visiting South African DJ Heavy K.

Sunday night was the climax of the party as the revelers got entertained by DJ Roudge, the winner of Smirnoff Battle of Beats competition in 2018, fast-rising songstress Nadia Mukami and super-producer-turned-musician Naiboi.

This was the third edition of the tournament since its inception in 2017. The inaugural tournament was won by Dutch golfer Will Besseling while South African Miachel Palmer claimed top prize last year.