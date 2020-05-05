Adelle Onyango’s podcast ‘Legally Clueless’ now to be aired on Trace FM

Almost a year after leaving Kiss FM, Adelle Onyango is back on radio and will be hosting her podcast Legally Clueless on Trace FM.

The sassy presenter’s Legally Clueless now becomes the first podcast in East Africa to get syndicated.

SYNDICATED SHOW

Legally Clueless was birthed after she called it quits at Kiss FM in June 2019.

In conjunction with Trace FM, her podcast started airing on Monday and will play three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9am.

Breaking the news of her syndicated show, the award-winning media personality admitted that this was indeed a dream come true for her ever since 2014.

She further discloses that the main focus of her upcoming show is to give Africans a platform to freely air their voice.

Through Legally Clueless, the social activist documents her raw human journey as an evolving unapologetically African woman.

With over 388,000 streams, Legally Clueless podcast was ranked the most popular Kenyan podcast of 2019.

SHARE STORIES

The podcast is a space where people get to know just how okay it is to not know or not have it all figured out.

It is also a space where Africans share stories from their lives, regardless.

The celebrated media personality revealed that the collaboration, cemented her love and admiration of the African brand as a whole, and more.

Adelle said the partnership will allow more Africans to hear stories they can relate with and to tell their own stories as well.

“It marks a shift in how Africans consume, create and interact with audio content. To be able to partner with a brand that is just as passionate as I am about Africa in terms of our voices, culture and people is amazing, and this will be a powerful journey for us as Africans,” she said.

Adelle has gained international recognition for her efforts to empower African women and youth.

Danny Mucira, Trace Eastern Africa MD, said, “At Trace, we believe in the power of African stories told and inspired by Africans, hence why this partnership was a no-brainer for us.”