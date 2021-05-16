Actress Brenda Michelle, hubby survive tragic accident





Popular Kenyan actress Brenda Michelle is fighting for her life after she was involved in an accident involving a cargo train.

Brenda and her husband Jacky B, real name Jacob Otieno, who is a renowned gospel music producer, were involved in the accident on Wednesday evening after their car was hit by a cargo train at a railway crossing in Nairobi.

Through his social media pages on Saturday, Jacky B, who suffered minor injuries, said his wife’s condition was getting worse.

Jacky B went on to narrate that the actress, who starred on the Zora show which is aired on Citizen TV, appeared to be in good condition immediately after the accident but later developed alarming symptoms.

“The injuries didn’t alarm us as much earlier on,” he said.

“She even passed by the house to pick a few items before going to the hospital. A few tests were run on her head and limbs where she was complaining of pain and the doctors said it was tissue and muscle damage and we were released with medication.

“However today she started complaining of chest pains, dizziness, and nausea. We are back here to run more tests and let the doctors do their work to restore her back to her health and good spirits. They suspect thoracic trauma that was not attended to yesterday,” he narrated.

He added that her condition was getting worse mainly shortness of breath, chest pains, vomiting with traces of blood, and dizziness.

“We were referred to another hospital for tests on her neck and chest area. Thank you for your love and emotional and financial support,” he wrote.

Jacky B says it was dark and raining heavily when the accident happened, adding that the train did not sound the horn when approaching the level crossing and did not have lights.

“No lights no horns nothing, a cargo train ran into our car and propelled us into a flooded area nearby. It felt like a building fell on us. Very traumatic. Michelle was in the co-driver seat so she was met with the most impact. I escaped with soft tissue injuries,” he added.