Actor ‘Omosh’ now a home owner





Media Personality Jalang’o has revealed actor Joseph Kinuthia aka Omosh’s house is complete and ahead of the handing over ceremony on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The comedian shared the news on his social media pages.

He also shared exclusive photos of the house, with the caption, “Omosh house is complete….we hand it over tomorrow! We promised…we delivered. Thanks to Sung Timber

The new house is a three-bedroom bungalow with an American open-plan kitchen. It will be handed over by Sung Timber chief executive officerLinnet Kathambi aka Kathy Andrews (who offered to gift the Thespian a house) together with comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o.

“WE ARE FINALLY DONE……..OMOSH HERE IS YOUR BEAUTIFUL GIFT. Allow me to thank God and this amazing team that has made this possible…..nimewavulia kofia,” Sung Timber posted on their Instagram.

Omosh has also promised not to sell the house to fund his drinking lifestyle, as alleged by some section of Kenyans on social media.

“I cannot sell a present, that would be a curse. From where I come, we don’t sell or give away gifts to third parties, so let them talk,” he said.

In an interview on YouTube, Omosh, in February, said he had not paid rent for several months, adding that he was unable to fend for his family needs due to lack of a job.

Jalang’o is among many Kenyans who were on the frontline in mobilizing resources to help Omosh.

However, last month, Omosh angered Kenyans after he came out appealing for help once again.

In an interview with TV47, Omosh disclosed that many people who promised to help him gave empty promises.

Adding that he paid his debts with a big chunk of the money he received, something that left him with empty pockets.