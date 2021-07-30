Activist Mwangi’s film receives international recognition





Activist Boniface Mwangi’s “Softie” film has been nominated for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary feature in the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The film has been shortlisted among 52 other documentaries.

This was announced through POV on the American public broadcasting service (PBS). POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) is television’s longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films.

POV premieres 14-16 of the best, boldest, and most innovative programs every year on PBS.

Softie was written and directed by Sam Soko and produced by Toni Kamau. The film follows Boniface Mwangi’s life, through his activism, protests, and attempts to enter Kenya’s political scene. It also explores the impact his activism has had on his life and family.

Despite coming face to face with numerous political hurdles, he decides to soldier on with support from his wife, Njeri.

Last year saw the film qualified for consideration for the Oscar Awards shortlist in the category of Best Documentary Feature.

Emmy is one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States.

The film premiered in January 2020 at Sundance where it proceeded to win the special jury prize for editing. The film got an overwhelming response and consequently, won the Best Documentary at the Durban International Film Festival 2020.