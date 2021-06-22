Join our Telegram Channel
Activist Mwangi warns Kenyans on fighting Police

By Amina Wako June 22nd, 2021 1 min read

Activist Boniface Mwangi has warned Kenyans against attacking police officers.

He was reacting to a video making rounds on social media of an unknown man fighting two police officers.

The activist narrated how he almost became a cripple after officers ganged up on him following an altercation with an officer.

Mwangi says he fought an officer in self-defense, but he was dragged into a basement at city hall and beaten.

According to Mwangi the officers chained his hands and beat him. He was rescued by a relative and Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi.

“I did this once in self- defense pale (at) City Hall, they ganged up, dragged me to the basement, chained my hands on a box, and they beat me till my saliva dried. A relative and Ziwani MCA Millicent came to my rescue, but if they hadn’t, I would have been crippled or murdered. Don’t do it,” he posted on Twitter.

