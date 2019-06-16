‘Men In Black: International’ premieres in Kenya





Men In Black: International is the fourth entry in the sci-fi saga and comes seven years after MIB 3 and a quarter of a century since Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith first introduced audiences to the top-secret agency.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take over from “MI3” which ended with a clear finale for its two central characters and that is why the characters were not featured in the latest installation.

Agent H and Agent M, this time around, are spearheading the London bureau’s precarious mission to protect the Earth from an alien species.

Compared to the three previous films, Men In Black: International, is in a way very predictable, yet still mildly funny.

ALIENS ON EARTH

Thompson and Hemsworth are the dynamic duo who make the film better. The two agents employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth.

However, the pair also discover a major threat within their own ranks. The new MIB agents are no longer protecting Earth from the scum of the universe as we learn from the onset of the movie.

Thompson’s performance as an unprincipled, quick-witted and is one of the standouts of the film and she sparks in her character.

COMIC RELIEF

Apart from the two, the film offers some comic relief in the form of alien Pawny, itty-bitty voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, who brings a lot of life into the small little alien.

While the trailer only shows a joke or two, Pawny plays such a big role in the film. Pawny is the film’s comedy MVP.

The film also stars Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, and Larry Bourgeois.

It premiered in Nairobi on Wednesday at an invite only event at Anga Imax courtesy of BuzzKenya. Movie goers can also purchase tickets at the site.