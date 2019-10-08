2,000 bob in royalties is all you’ll get, MCSK boss tells disgruntled musicians

Well, if Kenyan artistes thought protesting against Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), in the latest of an unending royalties dispute, would guarantee them more cash, then the’d better think again.

This after MCSK CEO Milcah Kulati made it clear that the artistes should expect nothing more than Sh2,530 when the body rolls out the next royalties’ disbursement.

However, Kulati says this will depend on how well the artistes ensure their songs receives enough airplay, because as from next year the body will use scientific methods to distribute royalties.

Kulati clarified that the Sh2,530, which caused an uproar a month ago, was an equal distribution to all the 14,000 registered members, whether active or inactive.

But this situation, Kulati has explained, is expected to change during the next royalty disbursement.

She says MCSK will adopt a scientific mode of payment where each artiste will only get the much he/she deserves as per the airplay his/her music received.

LIVING LARGE

“The next distribution is going to be scientific and if you are sleeping down there waiting for another Sh2,500, nothing will come your way because payments will be based on your airplay,” Kulati explained.

Kulati also dismissed claims that members of the MCSK board are living large while driving high-end cars and taking trips to exotic destinations with what is presumed to be monies sliced undeservedly from the artistes’ royalties.

“Artistes are making lots of noise because of the old office, the MCSK of 2015, 2016, and 2017. They are yet to see the positive changes the new board has implemented,” said Kulati, who had been an acting CEO until she was confirmed to the position this year.