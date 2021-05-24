Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Actor Njugush opens up on plans to quit the stage

Nairobi blogger accused of extortion

A blogger who claims to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been charged with extorting money from a Nairobi...

May 24th, 2021

Baby mama praises Bahati on child’s birthday

Kenya's entertainment scene is loaded with consistent baby mama and daddy dramas with singer Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati, one of the few...

May 24th, 2021

Actress Selina engaged to gospel singer

Celestine Gachuhi is off the market after getting engaged to gospel singer Phil Kimemia. The actress, popularly known as Selina, shared...

May 24th, 2021

Caf fines, bans Muguna for NAPSA chaos

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Gor Mahia players Boniface Oluoch and Kenneth Muguna with sanctions after they were found...

May 24th, 2021

Lawmaker rubbishes reports daughter committed suicide

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has been forced to publicly refute claims that a member of her family has committed suicide. The vocal lawmaker...

May 24th, 2021

Nyamu absent as Samidoh throws birthday bash for wife

Kenyans on social media appeared keen to know of politician and lawyer Karen Nyamu's reaction as Mugiithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias...

May 24th, 2021

DCI nab rogue prisons officer

Detectives in Nairobi have launched a search for a Kenya Prison’s senior Sergeant suspected to be the leader of a racketeering syndicate...

May 22nd, 2021

Ayimba baby mama pays tribute to fallen coach

The late rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba's baby mama says life will not be the same without him. Popular actress Gloria Moraa, popularly...

May 22nd, 2021

Nameless disturbed by ‘illuminati’ link

Veteran singer David Mathenge, better known by his moniker Nameless, says he is still disturbed with the rumuor that he is a member of...

May 22nd, 2021

Fashion icon Letoya in discrimination claim

Fashion Icon Letoya Johnstone has accused an entertainment club in Westlands of discrimination while insisting she was forced to leave its...

May 20th, 2021

Nairobi County allocates Sh1.2 billion for upgrade of markets, modern kiosks

Nairobi County has set aside Sh1.2 billion for the upgrade of markets and construction of modern kiosks. The project is set to commence in...

May 20th, 2021

I’m gay, says former BBC Journalist Chris Makena Njeri

Former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist Chris Makena has opened up on an incident in which her gay partner went ballistic...

May 20th, 2021

Jalang’o tells women not to pay bills for men

Radio presenter Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o has warned women against paying bills for men. Speaking on his morning show on Kiss 100, the...

May 19th, 2021

Larry Madowo: Why I quit BBC

Kenyan journalist Larry Madowo says he's joined the Cable News Network (CNN) so as to return home and get an opportunity to tell more...

May 19th, 2021

Diamond hits out at Forbes over rich-list

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz, real name Naseeb Juma, has hit out at Forbes Magazine's ranking of supposed richest African...

May 19th, 2021