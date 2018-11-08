10 things you didn’t know about Vera Sidika’s new catch

Socialite Vera Sidika refused to give up on love after her bitter breakup with singer Otile Brown in Dubai. After a few days of loneliness, the socialite bust into the scene with her new catch, Tanzanian model Calisah.

Calisah ticks all the boxes of a celebrity boyfriend; a well chiselled torso, a taste for the fine things in life and social media following to boot.

But he also has a big closet full of skeletons. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Calisah

1. He is a married man.

2. His wife’s name is Lisa

3. Calisah and his wife, Lisah have a child together

4. He is Wema Sepetu’s (former Miss Tanzania), ex-boyfriend. They made a sex tape together that later leaked online.

5. The leaked sex tape is alleged to have triggered his grandmother’s suicide.

6. He has had a fling with the controversial Nairobi Diaries reality show star Mishy Dorah. They were pictured getting cosy with each other in a yatch.

7. He is a model, often famed for modelling with women’s high-heeled shoes.

8. He has been accused of lightening skin .

9. He is also alleged to have dated Alikiba’s ex-girlfriend, Jokate Mwegelo. The lady is currently a District Commissioner appointed by President John Magufuli.

10. He has had a feud with Tanzania’s famed singer TID over a woman. Calisah claimed that TID sent his close friends to warn him to stay away from his lover.