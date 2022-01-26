Chicken tops list of most ordered food by Kenyans online

Nairobi residents prefer fried chicken fast food as the most popular cuisine for delivery followed by chicken and chips in second and third place was fried chicken.

This is according to the Bolt Food Index report 2021 which indicates that chicken ranked as the most popular food delivery in 2021.

Others top five orders include were chicken winglet and Java breakfast.

According to Country Manager Bolt Food, Edgar Kipng’etich Kitur, chicken is one of their most popular dishes at Bolt Food.

What is certain, however, is that the popularity of chicken in the city is rising, with thousands of portions being ordered on delivery apps between January and November year.

“We have over 50 different cuisines offering chicken in various types. Some of the key drivers include affordability of meals, the familiarity of brands such as Java, Chicken Inn, ArtCaffe and KFC. Additionally, we have noted that Nairobians are diversifying from fast-food restaurants, and opting to choose chicken from Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish restaurants,” he said.

He also shared his excitement with the progress the firm has made in a bid to deliver services in the city.

Bolt Food is currently available in all parts of Nairobi and has over 600 restaurants enlisted for customers to select from.

“We have received positive feedback on the quality, selection of restaurants, operations and prices. There is a huge demand, and we continue to scale up our operations to bring quality services closer to our customers at affordable prices. We are committed to solidifying our food business in Kenya, and granting many people access to Bolt Food.”

Statistics gathered over the last year, indicate drivers of growth for food deliveries, are affordability, awareness and geographic availability.

“Lunch and dinner are becoming more popular with 2pm being the most popular time for delivery during weekdays while the majority of orders during weekends are at 9pm.