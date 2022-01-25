Capital FM’s DJ Lithium burial date confirmed

Deceased media personality Alex Murimi, popularly known as DJ Lithium, will be laid to rest on Friday.

The renowned Disc Jockey is said to have lost his life inside the Capital FM offices last week in circumstances that shocked the nation.

An obituary in the local dailies further indicates family and friends are meeting at Kahawa Sukari, in Nairobi, to plan for his send-off.

The 33-year-old will be buried in Embu county at his parents’ home in Mugwambogo village, where a graveside funeral service will be held.

“He was a nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Those we love live in our hearts forever,” the family said.

The station said that the circumstances surrounding his death were a family matter and had been taken over by relevant authorities.

“Alex was a great addition to the larger Capital FM team, encompassing great talent as a DJ, producer, and he possessed an interesting ‘right-wing’ sense of humour,” Mr Danny Munyi, Capital FM’s programmes director, said.The station also appealed to the public to grant the family privacy in mourning the DJ.

He left a suicide note citing family issues as some of the reasons behind his decision.

The 34-year-old hosted the Club Capital show, on Fridays, from 11:00pm to 2:00am as well as Jam the same day from 3:00pm to 7:00pm and had worked at Capital FM for 8 years as a Producer and DJ.

Capital FM describes him as a lover of music.

“His love for music knows no bounds. He is a versatile DJ who can play anything from R&B to Hip Hop, but his strength lies in EDM (electronic dance music) and Afro House.”

Nderi picked the name Lithium from his love for chemistry in high school.