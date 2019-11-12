Why Ring Road Parklands will remain inaccessible to motorists this week

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has issued a notice of road closure at the junction of Ring Road Parklands at 4th Parklands Avenue this week.

In the notice, Kura said that the busy road will be closed from November 11, till Sunday, November 17 due to ongoing works on that section.

“The junction of Ring Road Parklands at 4th Parklands Avenue will be closed as from Monday, 11th Nov 2019 till Sunday, 17th Nov 2019 due to the ongoing works on that section. Kindly use other alternative routes as we strive to provide efficient urban roads,” the notice read.

In 2018, Kura, demolished the curio shops along the road in Westlands so as to facilitate expansion of a nearby road.

The government agency was compelled to give an explanation on the incident following public outrage.

“Kura has successfully demolished Kurio (sic) Kiosk along Ring Road Parklands to pave way for Dualling of the road. All the affected persons were compensated and proper notice issued to them,” the agency said in a statement.

Access to Westlands is improving with new road works, such as the ongoing development of Waiyaki Way, the Waiyaki Way-Redhill link road and Ring Road-Parklands (Waiyaki Way to Limuru Road) connection.