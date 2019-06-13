Major roads in Nairobi’s CBD and neighbourhoods to get face lift – VIDEO

Road construction on a section of Ngong Road from the National Library to Prestige Plaza in Nairobi in this photo taken on August 31, 2017. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Major roads in Nairobi will soon get a facelift after the Ministry of Transport, the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA), in collaboration with the Nairobi City County agreed to fast track phase two of the Nairobi Regeneration Programme aimed at construction and rehabilitation of roads.

Governor Mike Sonko says the county will disburse Sh1.5billion to Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) by July 2019 to facilitate the project.

Phase one of the project mainly focus on upgrading roads in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and the city centre.

DUAL CARRIAGEWAY

“We need to stop politicizing the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Nairobi. We have to partner with KURA and KeNHA to ensure all roads are done to our standards. My administration cannot do it alone,” Sonko said.

A viaduct from Wakulima Market through Landi Mawe to Mombasa Road is also expected to be build to ease traffic congestion in that area.

Other roads include Langata Road to Magadi Highway, which will be upgraded into a dual carriageway, and a 28km express highway bridge connecting Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with Kangemi market on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

ROAD EXPANSIONS

“The proposed road expansions from Bomas to Ongata Rongai, to Kiserian and onto Kona Baridi, together with the other road from Bomas, Karen to Dagoreti Market are all very important for the sustainable development of Nairobi. The Nairobi City County Government recognizes that transport-oriented development is the only way we can build a resilient city, capable of the providing services to the ever-growing population,” Sonko said.

“Nairobians are particularly eager for the start of construction of the road from JKIA to Kangemi area, whose funding has already been secured. This particular project is the single initiative that will have the biggest impact of reducing traffic jams in the city centre,” the governor added.