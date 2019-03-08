Join our WhatsApp Channel
DPP says vehicle with rogue escorts belongs to his office, orders action on duo

By Hilary Kimuyu March 8th, 2019 1 min read

DPP Noordin Haji has confirmed that a vehicle that caused an accident on Friday morning while escorting a VIP is registered under his office.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) told police to take action against the two officers involved.

 

On Friday, Ms Waithera Gaitho shared a picture two men and a vehicle, saying the men had driven off after damaging her car along Oloitoktok Road.

She said the vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road while carrying  a ‘VIP.

The tweet sparked outrage online with police asking members of the public to help trace the owner of the car.

DPP’s office has promised to keep the public abreast of the proceedings.

