DPP says vehicle with rogue escorts belongs to his office, orders action on duo

The rogue VIP escort officers who are accused of damaging Ms Waithera Gaitho's car. PHOTO | COURTESY

DPP Noordin Haji has confirmed that a vehicle that caused an accident on Friday morning while escorting a VIP is registered under his office.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) told police to take action against the two officers involved.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the DPP. The motor vehicle belongs to the @ODPP_KE and the DPP has directed that immediate action be taken by @NPSOfficial_KE against the driver involved. The public shall be informed of the progress of the case. https://t.co/P8tBFdyFbl — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) March 8, 2019

On Friday, Ms Waithera Gaitho shared a picture two men and a vehicle, saying the men had driven off after damaging her car along Oloitoktok Road.

She said the vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road while carrying a ‘VIP.

The tweet sparked outrage online with police asking members of the public to help trace the owner of the car.

DPP’s office has promised to keep the public abreast of the proceedings.